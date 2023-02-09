Cian Lynch down to start as Limerick team named for Clare clash

CIAN LYNCH IS named to start Limerick’s Allianz hurling league clash against Clare on Saturday.

The two-time Hurler of the Year made his return from injury off the bench for the All-Ireland champions in last weekend’s opening defeat to Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Lynch suffered a hamstring injury in last summer’s Munster championship win over Clare and was sidelined for a period. He returned as a second-half substitute against Galway in the All-Ireland semi-final, but injured his ankle in training the week before the showpiece against Kilkenny.

The Patrickswell star is also set to captain the side in Declan Hannon’s absence.

Limerick Senior Hurling Team v Clare is Released :



Nickie Quaid

Sean Finn

Richie English

Fergal O Connor

Colin Coughlan

Dan Morrissey

Kyle Hayes

Darragh O’Donovan

David Reidy

Gearoid Hegarty

Cian Lynch (C)

Micheal Houlihan

Shane O’Brien

Seamus Flanagan

Peter Casey pic.twitter.com/S1oH7ISAw6 — Limerick GAA (@LimerickCLG) February 9, 2023

Other big names in to start from the Cork defeat are goalkeeper Nickie Quaid, Kyle Hayes and Peter Casey. Fergal O’Connor, Micheal Hourihane and Shane O’Brien are the newcomers given their chance to impress by John Kiely.

Throw-in at TUS Gaelic Grounds on Saturday is 7pm, and the action will be live on RTÉ 2.

Limerick (v Clare)

1. Nickie Quaid

2. Sean Finn, 3. Richie English, 4. Fergal O Connor

5. Colin Coughlan, 6. Dan Morrissey, 7. Kyle Hayes

8. Darragh O’Donovan, 9. David Reidy

10. Gearoid Hegarty, 11. Cian Lynch (captain), 12. Micheal Houlihan

13. Shane O’Brien, 14. Seamus Flanagan, 15. Peter Casey.

