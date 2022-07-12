Cian Lynch's challenging summer - 'I’m just grateful I was able to get back'

IN THE 57th minute in Croke Park last Sunday week, came the sight Limerick hurling fans had been waiting for.

Their team was embroiled in a struggle for supremacy with Galway when the 2021 Hurler of the Year and the leading light of this Limerick team, was pressed into action.

Cian Lynch had returned after an injury-plagued summer.

“It was great, the Limerick supporters are great, they’ve always been behind us and backed us,” says Lynch, recalling the reception he received.

“Good to be back in contention, to get a few minutes on Sunday was huge, getting through it.”

On 23 April, Lynch was experiencing different emotions. Ten minutes in against Waterford, his hamstring snapped and he was forced off.

“It felt sore enough, and it was something you couldn’t really get up and walk off, you could guess that it was something you could do more damage with.

“When you’re looking at an injury you don’t want to make it worse or prolong it, that was the main thing. After a week I was mad for road but you have to be patient and get it right, the medical team and backroom staff were trying to get me fully ready to go. Testing it going into a match, that’s when you really know how it’ll fare out and thank God I got through it (against Galway).”

Lynch missed the Munster round-robin series and the epic final win over Clare. Watching on was not easy but the Limerick group dynamic helped him.

“Initially it was (hard). The first game after the injury was hard, I wouldn’t be used to not being togged out and getting ready to go, but we’re such a tight knit group you still feel part of the group.

“As the games went on you want to keep pushing lads, whether that’s through talking to them in the dressing-room or talking on the sideline. When you watch it you nearly over-analyse it, but when you’re not togged out you can take the opportunity to give some advice to one of the lads playing.”

The worst injury he’d experienced?

“Probably. The longest anyway, ten weeks. I hurt a hamstring at U21 but I don’t think it was this long. After the Munster final that four weeks, it was a chance to push myself in training to get back to full sprints.”

It’s easy to find a sense of perspective as well when Lynch considers the long-term injuries that have hit members of the Limerick squad.

And now there’s an All-Ireland final next Sunday to get set for.

“Perspective is everything, Mike and Peter had long term injuries. I’m just grateful I was able to get back and push on.

“Obviously it’s frustrating but with an injury you just want to get it right. It’s hard to rehab on your own but we’re such a tight knit group that that’s a consolation.

“Getting the few minutes last week was a massive confidence boost for the injury itself, for the next week it’s about keeping pushing on and for everyone on the 36 it’s about saying I’m ready, for the 26 or the 15.”

