Cian Lynch succeeds Declan Hannon as Limerick senior hurling captain

CIAN LYNCH HAS been named as Limerick senior hurling captain for 2025.

Lynch succeeds five-time All-Ireland winning captain Declan Hannon in the role, with William O’Donoghue appointed as vice-captain.

Limerick GAA announced the change in a statement this afternoon. Within, they paid a warm tribute to Hannon, who has been captain since 2017.

“The Limerick Senior Hurling team are pleased to confirm the appointment of Cian Lynch as captain for the coming season,” it reads.

“William O’Donoghue has been appointed as vice-captain. We would like to wish both Cian and William the very best of luck in their roles for the year ahead.

“The Limerick Senior Hurling Management team and all in Limerick GAA would like to take this opportunity to thank Declan Hannon for his extraordinary leadership over the last seven seasons since his appointment in 2017.

“Declan has led the group by example in everything he did on and off the pitch. He has been a wonderful example to those around him and a great support to all players and the management team throughout his time as captain. New players joining the group in particular were always made welcome and encouraged by Declan.

“In short, Declan has at all times put the team first. We have no doubt that he will continue to do so as a player in 2025. Thank you Declan.”

Two-time Hurler of the Year Lynch now takes the mantle as Limerick look to bounce back from their unsuccessful five in-a-row bid.

John Kiely’s side fell short to Cork in the All-Ireland semi-final, as Clare went on to lift the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

The Treaty did win an historic sixth consecutive Munster title in 2024 to cap a period of remarkable dominance.

“I’d like to wish Cian all the best in his role as captain and William as Vice Captain for 2025,” Limerick county board chairman Seamus Mc Namara added.

“I want to also pay tribute to Declan Hannon’s term as captain. He has been a fantastic role model and no doubt he will continue that on the field in 2025.”