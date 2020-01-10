Cavan veteran attacker announces inter-county retirement after 15-year career

CAVAN STAR CIAN Mackey has announced his inter-county retirement following 15 years of service.

Mackey, who made his Cavan debut as a minor in 2005, calls time on his career after his side reached the Ulster SFC final for the first time in 18 years last summer.

The Castlerahan forward played an important role off the bench during his side’s run to the provincial final. He hit a crucial point to help Cavan to an impressive replay victory over Armagh which sent them through to the Ulster decider.

Mickey Graham’s side subsequently lost out to defending champions Donegal, with Mackey scoring one point after being introduced at half-time.

Mackey started their All-Ireland qualifier clash with Tyrone, where the Breffni County bowed out of the championship.

Mackey published a retirement statement on his Twitter account this evening.

Been an absolute pleasure playing football for @CavanCoBoardGaa massive thank you to all coaches and managers that improved me as a player and an even bigger thank you to all my team mates over the years #cabhanabu pic.twitter.com/n3q689oCaS — cian mackey (@CianMackey) January 10, 2020

“Been an absolute pleasure playing football for Cavan,” he wrote.

“Massive thank you to all coaches and managers that improved me as a player and an even bigger thank you to all my team mates over the years.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!