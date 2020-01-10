This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 10 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cavan veteran attacker announces inter-county retirement after 15-year career

Cian Mackey made his debut as a minor in 2005.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 10 Jan 2020, 7:12 PM
17 minutes ago 564 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4961478
Mackey in action for Cavan in 2016.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
Mackey in action for Cavan in 2016.
Mackey in action for Cavan in 2016.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

CAVAN STAR CIAN Mackey has announced his inter-county retirement following 15 years of service.

Mackey, who made his Cavan debut as a minor in 2005, calls time on his career after his side reached the Ulster SFC final for the first time in 18 years last summer.

The Castlerahan forward played an important role off the bench during his side’s run to the provincial final. He hit a crucial point to help Cavan to an impressive replay victory over Armagh which sent them through to the Ulster decider.

Mickey Graham’s side subsequently lost out to defending champions Donegal, with Mackey scoring one point after being introduced at half-time.

Mackey started their All-Ireland qualifier clash with Tyrone, where the Breffni County bowed out of the championship. 

Mackey published a retirement statement on his Twitter account this evening.

“Been an absolute pleasure playing football for Cavan,” he wrote.

“Massive thank you to all coaches and managers that improved me as a player and an even bigger thank you to all my team mates over the years.” 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie