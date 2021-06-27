Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 27 June 2021
Eight-time All-Ireland winner Cian O'Sullivan announces retirement due to injury

The 33-year-old says his body can no longer meet the demands of competitive football. He retires as one of the most decorated players of all time.

By Gavan Casey Sunday 27 Jun 2021, 4:01 PM
Cian O'Sullivan raises Sam Maguire
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

DUBLIN’S EIGHT-TIME ALL-IRELAND-WINNING defender Cian O’Sullivan has announced his retirement from Gaelic football citing injury.

The 33-year-old confirmed his decision in a statement released on Twitter, explaining that “while my heart would love dearly to continue on, my body simply can’t”.

O’Sullivan began his inter-county career as a corner-back before moving to midfield and, eventually, following Dublin’s 2014 defeat to Donegal, to sweeper. The Dubs haven’t lost a championship match since O’Sullivan made his final positional switch, albeit his involvement in recent years has been hampered particularly by hamstring issues.

The Kilmacud Crokes man made his senior inter-county debut in 2009. He won eight All-Irelands, five national leagues, 10 Leinster titles and three All Stars during a legendary career.

He is one of only 12 players in the history of the game to have won eight senior inter-county All-Irelands, of whom six are Dublin team-mates.

“Regrettably, and despite my best effort to address a number of recurring injuries, it’s time to draw a close on my footballing days,” O’Sullivan said in his statement.

“The competitive demands have taken their toll and while my heart would love to dearly continue, my body simply can’t.

“I am honoured and privileged to have represented my club and county and to have enjoyed success beyond my wildest boyhood dreams. I’m especially proud to have been part of such a special Dublin team that’s been like a second family to me in these years. This will be a void that will be difficult to fill.

“There are too many people to thank and I hope to thank you all personally in time.

“#UpTheDubs.”

