Dublin: 15°C Friday 13 May 2022
Cian Prendergast signs new long-term contract with Connacht

Prendergast had 12 months remaining on his current deal.

By Maurice Brosnan Friday 13 May 2022, 1:23 PM
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

CONNACHT RUGBY HAVE confirmed flanker Cian Prendergast has signed a long-term deal with the club until 2025.

Prendergast had 12 months remaining on his initial deal, but like Mack Hansen has also agreed to extend his time at the club by at least an additional two years.

Prendergast joined the province’s academy in 2020 and has been a mainstay in their back row this season. He was called up to the Ireland squad as a development player for the start of their Guinness Six Nations camp.

“I’m delighted to commit to Connacht for at least another three years,” the 22-year old said.

“I’ll be forever thankful to Eric Elwood and his Academy management for giving me the opportunity to join the setup when I wasn’t sure what the future held for me. A huge thanks also to Andy Friend and the coaches for giving me the chance to play regularly at the highest level.

“We’ve got a really good group of players here and I firmly believe great things are on the horizon for us, and I can’t wait to play my part in it.”

Head coach Andy Friend expressed delight at the deal. 

“Cian is everything you want in a rugby player. He’s a consummate professional and is consistent in everything he does on and off the field.

“It was clear from his early days in the Academy that he was ready to make an impact with the Pro team and since then he’s gone from strength to strength.”

About the author:

About the author
Maurice Brosnan
@m_brosnan
maurice@the42.ie

