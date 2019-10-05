This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ciara Mageean sets new personal best at World Championships as Hassan clinches double gold

The 27-year-old Portaferry native finished in 10th place at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.

By Aaron Gallagher Saturday 5 Oct 2019, 7:07 PM
1 hour ago 4,111 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4838962
The Portaferry native pictured in Doha.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
The Portaferry native pictured in Doha.
The Portaferry native pictured in Doha.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

CIARA MAGEEAN FINISHED in 10th place at the IAFF World Athletics Championships 1,500m final on Saturday evening as Sifan Hassan clinched her second gold medal.

The phenomenal Dutch woman set a new championship record with an incredible time of 3:51.96, adding to her 10,000m gold secured earlier this week.

Mageean set a new personal best with 4:00.15 at the Khalifa International Stadium. Britain’s Laura Muir battled hard in the final lap, but had to contend with a fifth-place finish after running 3:55.76 — Faith Kipyegon taking silver and Gudaf Tsegay bronze.

The Portaferry native earned her place in Saturday’s final with a controlled, tactical performance on Thursday night which yielded a time of 4:15.49 and a fifth-place finish to clinch automatic qualification.

In the process, Mageean became the first Irish female athlete to reach a World Athletics Championships 1,500m final since Sonia O’Sullivan achieved the feat in Athens back in 1997.

qatar-athletics-worlds Sifan Hassan stormed to first place at tonight's 1,500m final in Doha. Source: Morry Gash

The Co Down physiotherapist has been training at high altitude in Switzerland over recent weeks, hoping to add to her European Indoor bronze medal won in Glasgow’s Emirates Arena back in March.

Mageean said she was ‘absolutely ecstatic’ reaching Saturday’s final as she continues to prepare for next summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo. She previously enjoyed Olympic experience in Rio in 2016, where she reached the 1,500m semi-finals.

Despite her last-place finish, Mageean will take renewed confidence from her performances in Doha — reaching a world final on top of setting a new personal best up against elite performers like Hassan, Muir and Olympic champion Kipyegon.

She broke her own 1,500m record tonight by more than a second. Her impressive time of 4:00.15 just shy of reaching the sub four-minute mark and enough to secure a podium finish in most other years.

As witnessed by Hassan’s record-breaking finish to clinch gold, this year’s world final was the most competitive in the event’s entire history. Each of tonight’s competitors bar one set either a new personal, national or season’s best.

