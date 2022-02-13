Ciara Mageean ends indoor season prematurely due to injury

Ciara Mageean: 'I am bitterly disappointed to share that I have decided to end my indoor season prematurely.'

CIARA MAGEEAN HAS taken the decision to end her indoor season prematurely.

The Irish international athlete opened 2022 with an impressive win over 3,000m in Manchester last month, clocking 8:47.23 and moving closer to the 13-year-old Irish record of 8:43.74, set by Mary Cullen in 2009.

But the 2016 and 2020 Olympian sustained a calf injury in the process, and has chosen to press pause on her season until the outdoor campaign begins.

“I am bitterly disappointed to share that I have decided to end my indoor season prematurely,” Mageean wrote on Twitter this evening.

After careful consideration, myself and my coach felt it best to draw a line under this year’s indoor season. — Ciara Mageean (@ciaramageean) February 13, 2022

“During a brilliant season opener in January I managed to tear my calf. After careful consideration, myself and my coach felt it best to draw a line under this year’s indoor season.”

This comes after a tragedy- and injury-hit 2021 for the Portaferry 29-year-old; her Olympic year derailed by the death of former coach Jerry Kiernan, and a calf injury just days before her unsuccessful 1500m heat in Tokyo.

2019 European Championship 1500m bronze medallist Mageean also withdrew from the same competition last March “due to a few setbacks”.