Sunday 13 February 2022
Ciara Mageean ends indoor season prematurely due to injury

The two-time Olympian is ‘bitterly disappointed’ after tearing her calf in an impressive season opener.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 13 Feb 2022, 5:30 PM
Ciara Mageean: 'I am bitterly disappointed to share that I have decided to end my indoor season prematurely.'
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

CIARA MAGEEAN HAS taken the decision to end her indoor season prematurely.

The Irish international athlete opened 2022 with an impressive win over 3,000m in Manchester last month, clocking 8:47.23 and moving closer to the 13-year-old Irish record of 8:43.74, set by Mary Cullen in 2009.

But the 2016 and 2020 Olympian sustained a calf injury in the process, and has chosen to press pause on her season until the outdoor campaign begins.

“I am bitterly disappointed to share that I have decided to end my indoor season prematurely,” Mageean wrote on Twitter this evening.

“During a brilliant season opener in January I managed to tear my calf. After careful consideration, myself and my coach felt it best to draw a line under this year’s indoor season.”

This comes after a tragedy- and injury-hit 2021 for the Portaferry 29-year-old; her Olympic year derailed by the death of former coach Jerry Kiernan, and a calf injury just days before her unsuccessful 1500m heat in Tokyo.

2019 European Championship 1500m bronze medallist Mageean also withdrew from the same competition last March “due to a few setbacks”.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

