Thursday 23 June 2022
Ciara Mageean forced to withdraw from Irish championships due to covid

Mageean is hoping to star in next month’s world championships in Oregon.

By The42 Team Thursday 23 Jun 2022, 4:32 PM
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
CIARA MAGEEAN HAS withdrawn from this weekend’s Irish championships after getting covid.

The 30-year-old – who won bronze in the 1500m at the 2016 and 2019 European championships, as well as a silver in 2018, was favoured to medal this weekend.

Mageean posted on her Facebook page: “Unfortunately I have to withdraw from this year’s Irish Championships due to covid.

“My focus is on getting fit and healthy again ahead of the big summer of racing.
I want to wish every athlete the best of luck this coming weekend, and here is to a special 150th Irish National Track and Field Championships.”

