Ciara Mageean forced to withdraw from Irish championships due to covid

CIARA MAGEEAN HAS withdrawn from this weekend’s Irish championships after getting covid.

The 30-year-old – who won bronze in the 1500m at the 2016 and 2019 European championships, as well as a silver in 2018, was favoured to medal this weekend.

Mageean posted on her Facebook page: “Unfortunately I have to withdraw from this year’s Irish Championships due to covid.

“My focus is on getting fit and healthy again ahead of the big summer of racing.

I want to wish every athlete the best of luck this coming weekend, and here is to a special 150th Irish National Track and Field Championships.”