Ciara Mageean sets new indoor record on way to 1500m win

CIARA MAGEEAN SMASHED her own national indoor record over 1500 metres yesterday as she surged to a Grand Prix win in Athlone.

Mageean celebrates her new PB and another national record. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The Down woman produced a powerful finish to kick and overtake Romania’s Claudia Bobocea on the final lap, crossing the line in 4:06.78.

That time eclipses Mageean’s own previous personal best over 1500m indoors, the 4:08.66 recorded in Karlsruhe in 2016.

Bobobea’s second-place time of 4:07.05 was also a personal best, while Mageean’s training partner Anna Silvander took bronze in 4:13.80.

Rás den scoth ag @ciaramageean anseo in @AthloneIT! 1500m PB faighte aici leis an bua!



What a race from @TeamIreland Ciara Mageean at the Grand Prix in Athlone! Its a track record & a PB for Ciara herself! pic.twitter.com/gZMU5ZklSP — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) February 13, 2019

It’s the second time in less than three weeks that Mageean has broken a national record after she broke her previous PB for the indoor mile with a 4:28.31 run in Boston.

The 26-year-old will be back on the track again this weekend for the National Indoor Championships, with the European Indoors coming up in Glasgow next month.

Mageean approaches the line ahead of Claudia Babocea in Athlone yesterday. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

