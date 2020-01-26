This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 26 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ciara Mageean gets her year off to a blistering start with a new Irish record

Siofra Cleirigh-Buttner also recorded an indoor personal best in the same race in Boston.

By Paul Dollery Sunday 26 Jan 2020, 12:13 PM
51 minutes ago 4,159 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4980390
Ciara Mageean en route to setting a new 1500m national indoor record in Boston.
Image: Cathal Dennehy (@Cathal_Dennehy) via Galvin Sports Management
Ciara Mageean en route to setting a new 1500m national indoor record in Boston.
Ciara Mageean en route to setting a new 1500m national indoor record in Boston.
Image: Cathal Dennehy (@Cathal_Dennehy) via Galvin Sports Management

CIARA MAGEEAN MADE a promising start to 2020 in Boston by setting a new Irish 1500m indoor record.

In a time of 4:06.42, Mageean finished in third place in her season opener at the World Athletics Indoor Grand Prix event.

The Down athlete improved on the record of 4:06.76 she set in Athlone last year, as Australia’s Jessica Hull (4:04.14) was victorious, with Germany’s Konstanze Klosterhalfen 4:04.38 finishing second.

Mageean, who has just come off a block of altitude training in Albuquerque, ran the early laps conservatively while keeping in contention, before putting in a blistering last 100 metres to close from fifth to third place.

The 29-year-old told Cathal Dennehy after the race that she’s “over the moon” with the result. 

“Big year ahead for me, everything is aimed towards the Olympics,” said Mageean. “I’m feeling really strong and this is the best shape I’ve ever been in in January, which is a fantastic place to be going into an Olympic year.”

In the same race, Ireland’s Siofra Cleirigh-Buttner recorded an indoor personal best of 4:16.70 by finishing ninth. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie