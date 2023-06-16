Mageean finishes in 11th at Diamond League as Sonia O'Sullivan record broken

THERE WAS DISAPPOINTMENT for Ciara Mageean at the Diamond League meeting in Oslo as she came home in 11th place in the 1,500m, as Ethiopia’s Birke Haylom broke a record held by Sonia O’Sullivan.

Mageaan came into this event having recently set a new Irish 800m record, while also performing well over 1,500m at the Florence Diamond League. There was disappointment for her in Oslo however, as she clocked 4:22.03 as she crossed the line in 11th place after a strong final 400m.

The 17-year-old Haylom won in a time of 4:17.13 to set a new U20 world record while also surpassing O’Sullivan’s meeting record.

"I just didn't have it in my legs today. I had a good hard training week last week and maybe I went a bit too hard. I know I'm in better shape. I live to fight another day."



“I just didn’t have it in my legs today,” Mageean told journalist Cathal Dennehy after the race. “In the first two laps, my legs weren’t as sharp as I’d like them to be. I didn’t finish where I wanted to, or the time that I wanted. But it’s about being out there battling every time.

I had a good hard training week last week so maybe I’m carrying that into this week a little. But my aim is the World Champs so I have to keep training. It is what it is.”

