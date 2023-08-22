SHE RAN HER fastest-ever time, and set a new national record to boot, but Ciara Mageean couldn’t hide her disappointment after narrowly missing out on a world championship medal in Tuesday’s 1500m final.

Mageean ran two-hundredths of a second faster than she has ever done before, improving her own national record, but it was only enough to see her finish fourth in a red-hot field, led home by now three-time world champion Faith Kipyegon.

“To be honest, to be disappointed with fourth in the world is probably a good thing,” the Portaferry runner told Virgin Media’s Will Dalton in the immediate aftermath.

“I came into this championship with an aim, knowing that I had a chance to medal, probably feeling the best I’ve ever felt going into a championship. To come away with fourth is so bittersweet, so I’ll probably have a wee bit of a cry.

“Honestly, I’ve had the season of my life. Many years ago I wouldn’t have dreamed of fourth in the world at senior level. I’m going out there and I’m disappointed with it, coming away with a PB and a national record.”

When the dust settles on Tuesday night’s run, Mageean will take a lot of positives ahead of next year’s Olympic Games in Paris.

“I just know that I have it,” she said. “It’s there. We’ve got another year to the Olympics. I’m putting myself up in a fighting place in the 1500m, challenging the best in the world.

“I ran the race perfectly. I did it as best I could. As my mummy says, all you can do is your best, so I have to walk away with my head held high, but I am disappointed not to get a medal around my neck and see the tricolour raised in the stadium.”