Ciara Mageean and Rhasidat Adeleke crowned joint-Athlete of the Year winners

CIARA MAGEEAN AND Rhasidat Adeleke have been named as joint-Athlete of the Year winners at the National Athletics Awards.

The pair shared the top honour on the back of their respective record-breaking seasons which were highlighted with fourth-place finishes at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

This season, Mageean picked up national records at 800m (1:59.27), 1000m (2:31.06), 1500m (3:55.87) and the Mile (4:14.58), while 2023 NCAA 400m champion Adeleke also lays claim to a host of Irish national records including 60m (7.17), 200m (22.34), 300m (36.87), and 400m (49.20).

Advertisement

Mageean also won the Track Athlete of Year Award, edging out Sharlene Mawdsley and fellow record breakers Sarah Lavin and Andrew Coscoran who all enjoyed exceptional years.

Adeleke was selected as the U23 athlete of the year ahead of Sarah Healy, Sophie O’Sullivan, and Nicola Tuthill.

Sam Barnes / SPORTSFILE Hall of Fame recipient Mark Carroll. Sam Barnes / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE

Meanwhile, Mark Carroll was inducted into the Hall of Fame for 2023. Throughout his career in athletics, Carroll won the European Junior Men’s 5,000m title in 1991 before going on to claim a bronze medal in the 5,000m at the European Championships in Budapest in 1998.

Carroll went on to win a gold medal in the 3,000m at the European Athletics Indoor Championships in 2000. He also set the Irish 3,000m record of 7.30.36 in Monaco in 1999, a record which still stands today.

National Athletics Award Winners 2023

Hall of Fame: Mark Carroll

Athlete of the Year: Ciara Mageean & Rhasidat Adeleke

Endurance Athlete of the Year: Brian Fay

Under 20 Athlete of the Year: Elizabeth Ndudi

Under 23 Athlete of the Year: Rhasidat Adeleke

Track Athlete of the Year: Ciara Mageean

Field Athlete of the Year: Eric Favors

Team of the Year: 4x400m Mixed Relay World Championships

Inspirational Performance on Irish Soil: Israel Olatunde (60m Record – Sport Ireland NIA)

Lifetime Services to Athletics: Matt Lynch

Special recognition Awards: John Hartnett & Susan Smith Walsh

Performance Club of the Year: Leevale AC

Services to Coaching: John Sheehan

Official of the Year: Martin Wilkinson

Development Club of the Year: Ratoath AC

Mountain Runner of the Year: Becky Quinn

Masters Athlete of of the Year: Annette Quaid

Ultra Runner of the Year: Ciaran McGonagle

Schools’ Athlete of the Year: Adam Nolan

University Athlete of the Year: Nicola Tuthill

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!