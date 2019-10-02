Mageean in good shape as she coasts through to World Championship semi-final

IRELAND’S CIARA MAGEEAN — aiming to build on her European indoor bronze medal from earlier this year — has coasted through to the World Athletics Championships semi-finals in Doha.

Mageean was very strong in this afternoon's heats. Source: Inpho

The Portaferry native produced a strong performance in the opening heat of the women’s 1,500 metres on Wednesday afternoon to finish fifth and comfortably advance through to tomorrow’s semi-finals.

Although she had to battle her way through two athletes on the final bend, it was a measured and tactically astute run from Mageean, who looked in good shape as she crossed in 4:04.18 at the Khalifa International Stadium.

“I’m feeling happy, got through the rounds and that was the aim,” she told RTÉ. “Now I just need to get home, get recovered and ready for tomorrow.

There’s nothing to be left to chance out there. It’s a championship race and even the girls who you think are slower than you can outperform you.

“I thought get myself in a good competitive position, don’t take any rush from anybody, hold my ground and finish strong and that’s what I did. I think I ran the race to the best of my abilities.”

Mageean’s heat was won by recently-crowned 10,000m champion Sifan Hassan, with Faith Kipyegon of Kenya, American Nikki Hiltz, Uganda’s Winnie Nanyondo and Team GB’s Sarah McDonald also automatically qualifying.

The 1,500m semi-finals take place at 8pm Irish time on Thursday evening, with the final scheduled for Saturday evening.

