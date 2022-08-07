Membership : Access or Sign Up
Ciara Mageean secures 1500m silver at Commonwealth Games

The Down star clocked a season’s best time of 4:04.14 to finish behind Laura Muir.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 7 Aug 2022, 8:13 PM
38 minutes ago 1,263 Views 1 Comment
Ciara Mageean (centre) and Laura Muir also faced off in the heat (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

CIARA MAGEEAN HAS secured a stunning 1500m silver medal at the Commonwealth Games.

Running for Northern Ireland, the Down star clocked a season’s best time of 4:04.14 to finish second after a superb run in Birmingham’s Alexandra Stadium.

Heavy favourite Laura Muir of Great Britain stormed to gold on the final day of the athletics, collecting her second medal in 24 hours.

The Scot won 800m bronze on Saturday – after an appeal over the photo finish from Jamaica was rejected – to claim her first Commonwealth Games medal.

Just a day later, she claimed 1500m victory in 4:02.75 ahead of 30-year-old Mageean and Australia’s Abbey Caldwell (4:04.75), who pipped compatriot Linden Hall to third.

The medal comes as Mageean’s first-ever Commonwealth Games one at the third time of asking, the 2016 European 1500m bronze medallist finishing fifth at the last edition.

- Additional reporting from Press Association 

