Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 16 August 2022
In-form Mageean impresses as she advances to 1500m final at European Championships

A second-place finish and a season’s best time of 4:03.03 in her semi-final in Munich.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 16 Aug 2022, 9:52 AM
Ciara Mageean (file pic).
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

CIARA MAGEEAN HAS advanced to the 1500m final at the European Championships in Munich after an impressive run in her semi-final.

The in-form Mageean, buoyed by her recent silver medal at the Commonwealth Games, finished second in a season’s best time of 4:03.03.

The Portaferry star moved to the front early on, setting a nice pace. She dug deep on the final lap, under pressure, and was passed only by Sofia Ennaoui of Poland (4:02.73) down the home straight.

It was a composed, comfortable run, and she looked to have more in the tank crossing the line.

Germany’s Hanna Klein was third in 4:03.46, with eight qualifying from the faster semi-final, including Great Britain duo Katie Snowden and Ellie Baker.

Sarah Healy exited after finishing 11th in 4:10.75, well off her best, in the earlier one.

“It was terrible,” she said afterwards, as quoted by Irish athletics journalist Cathal Dennehy. “I do struggle a lot mentally (at championships), I thought I got it sorted but it’s like my energy just goes. It’s like I don’t care when I’m racing, even though I care so much.

“If I’d just been a bit tougher I could have kept going, but I just decided to check out – again. I keep learning the same lessons, so it’s tough.”

Great Britain superstar Laura Muir won it out in 4:06.40, with Italy’s Ludovica Cavalli, Sweden’s Hanna Hermansson and Germany’s Katharina Trost also qualifying directly.

The final is on Friday evening.

Elsewhere, Brendan Boyce is currently in action in the 35km race walk.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

