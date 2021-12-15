Three-time All-Star calls time on Monaghan football career after 15 years

Ciara McAnespie in action for Monaghan in the 2013 All-I

Ciara McAnespie in action for Monaghan in the 2013 All-I

MONAGHAN STAR CIARA McAnespie has announced her retirement from inter-county football after 15 years of service.

The talented Emyvale forward was a key player for the Farney county throughout her career, earning three All-Star awards in 2009, 2011 and 2016.

Daughter of Monaghan Ladies legend Brenda McAnespie, Ciara McAnespie was consistently considered to be among the best forwards in the country.

She was also part of the Monaghan outfits that contested All-Ireland finals in 2008, 2011 and 2013 where they were edged out by Cork who were the dominant force in Ladies Football at the time.

Earlier this year, McAnespie scored the match-winning goal against Cavan to complete a stunning comeback victory for Monaghan which preserved their senior status for 2022.

“Wishing Ciara all the very best in her retirement. She’s given so much to Monaghan LGFA for the last 15 years and a wonderful servant,” reads a statement paying tribute to McAnespie on the Monaghan LGFA Twitter page.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Sad times I must say😟 Wishing Ciara all the very best in her retirement. She’s given so much to monaghan Lgfa for the last 15 years & a wonderful servant.

🙌🏻⚪️🔵 https://t.co/lhZxE4rv4Y — Monaghan LGFA (@Monaghan_LGFA) December 15, 2021