Rebel great Ciara O'Sullivan retires from inter-county action with Cork

CORK FOOTBALL LEGEND Ciara O’Sullivan has announced her retirement from inter-county duty at the age of 33.

O’Sullivan hasn’t featured in the league for Cork this season and has confirmed her decision to step away from the country side after a glittering career which spanned over 16 years.

The Mourneabbey star was the last Cork captain to lift the Brendan Martin Cup in 2016, which was her eighth All-Ireland victory.

O’Sullivan was also a five-time All-Star, picking up the individual accolade in 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018 and last year.

“After 16 very enjoyable years playing with the Cork seniors I’ve decided to hang up my inter-county boots,” O’Sullivan said.

“I’ve had the privilege of learning from the best coaches and managers and playing with some of the best players.

“I’ve made great friends and have amazing memories from my time with Cork but all good things must come to an end.

“I’m looking forward to focusing fully on club football now and to shouting the Cork girls on from the other side of the wire going forward.”

Cork manager Shane Ronayne added of the forward: “Ciara has been a phenomenal player for Cork for the past 16 years at inter-county level.

“She is a brilliant athlete and her Messi-like ability to travel with the ball made her virtually impossible to mark and it helped Cork to win many a game.

She is one of the finest players of her generation and will be long remembered for her contribution to her county. She often played through the pain barrier for Cork and that is one of her most admirable qualities, that she was willing to put it all on the line for her county.

“On behalf of all the management I would like to thank Ciara for all she has done for Cork over the years and wish her the best of luck in her continuing club career and professional one as well.”