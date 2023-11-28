'There was no pointing fingers' - Dicksboro's path to first-ever All-Ireland semi-final

WHEN DICKSBORO WON their first-ever senior Kilkenny camogie title in 2019, the novelty factor was still fresh by the time they made their exit at the Leinster semi-final stage.

Making the breakthrough in the top tier of the home competition was enough to mark their season down as one of great progress.

Two years later, they advanced to the provincial final only to be halted by experienced All-Ireland winners Oulart-The-Ballagh of Wexford. That Leinster decider was played in January 2022 due to the pandemic delaying the 2020 All-Ireland final to December 2021.

But, in any case, Dicksboro were defeated despite a spirited second-half rally in which they outscored their Wexford opponents by 3-4 to 0-6. Ciara Phelan, an All-Ireland winner with Kilkenny, recounts that day as one where inexperience derailed a young Dicksboro side.

They yearned for another chance in 2022, but Thomastown halted them in the county final. So, when it came to the 2023 season, they arranged a meeting with management to plot their path to redemption. So far, their efforts have yielded a first Leinster crown after dethroning the Dublin champions St Vincent’s, and an All-Ireland semi-final appearance this coming weekend.

Advertisement

“Some of the younger girls were 17, 18 at the time,” Phelan says looking back at their appearance in the 2021 Leinster final.

“Last year, we wanted to push on but we didn’t come get out of Kilkenny. This year, we sat down with management as a group and there was no pointing fingers. It was all, ‘what do we need to do as a group?’ Even looking back on the match against Oulart-The-Ballagh, we didn’t show up in the first half so we knew we’d need to put in a massive performance [against St Vincent's].

Tom Maher / INPHO Ciara Phelan in action for Kilkenny this year. Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

“Being underdogs, we needed to push on. We’ve worked a lot on not giving up when we’re down. I know St Vincent’s were up by four points when they scored a goal and a point. I think we all took a deep breath and realised that it wasn’t over yet. The younger girls pushed us on.”

Like most GAA clubs, the Dicksboro camógs consist of sisters, cousins and local connections. The management team, spearheaded by Donal Carroll, contains three brothers and a cousin. Phelan has two sisters – Niamh and Emer – and they have cousins in the pack too. Age differences aside, the players and backroom staff have all watched each other grow up into players with big ambitions.

“It sometimes feels like we’re a country team in the city with all the sisters and cousins playing together,” she explains. “The management team have daughters on the panel as well so it’s all very close and it’s nice to play with your best friends that you’ve grown up with. Growing up, I wouldn’t have played much with Niamh because of the age difference, and Emer as well.”

Dicksboro have already achieved history with their respective county and Leinster successes. But there are more milestones ahead for them to chase.

Antrim’s Loughgiel Shamrocks are their All-Ireland semi-final opponents this Saturday. Phelan watched them contest last year’s All-Ireland final at Croke Park where they were edged out by defending champions Sarsfields of Galway. She knows what’s waiting for her side when the teams collide at the weekend.

“I thought they were going to catch Sarsfields, they were unbelievable. They’re so quick and fast-paced. They have the experience of playing in an All-Ireland final, they’re going to be very tough and it’s going to be a massive challenge for us.

“There’s massive excitement with the kids and past players are sending us texts. We’re one club of hurling and camogie so it’s nice to have everyone backing us.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!