Young Kilkenny native Brennan extends contract at Sheffield Wednesday

IRISH DEFENDER CIARAN Brennan has extended his contract with English third-tier side Sheffield Wednesday until the summer of 2024.

The 21-year-old has been at Wednesday since U14s and has broken into the Owls’ first-team fold in recent weeks after a short loan spell at Notts County was cut short in November.

Kilkenny native Brennan, who has made six league starts for Darren Moore’s side since returning from a four-game stint in Nottingham, told the club’s website: “I’m really happy. I’ve broken through this season and I want to progress my career with Wednesday.

“The gaffer has told me how well he thinks I have done, he wants me to stay, and I feel I am really developing playing under him and obviously I want that development to continue.

“I’ve always had a good reception from the fans when I’ve been playing. I’ve received some really nice messages and it was always in my mind to stay with Wednesday, it’s home for me. This is the dream place to be so hopefully I can cement myself in the team and have a long career with Wednesday.

“I want to play as many games as I can, get as many minutes as I can, I’ve had a taste for it now and I’ve loved it.”

Brennan, who has featured mostly at centre-back for Wednesday this season, has been capped at U17 and U19 level for the Republic of Ireland.

He was called into Jim Crawford’s U21s squad last May but had to withdraw due to illness.