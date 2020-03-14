Ciaran Clark set to miss Euro 2020 if it goes ahead as planned

Clark: would not be fit if June tournament goes ahead and Ireland qualify.

Clark: would not be fit if June tournament goes ahead and Ireland qualify.

CIARAN CLARK IS likely to miss Euro 2020 if Ireland qualify and the finals go ahead as planned after undergoing ankle surgery.

The 30-year-old central defender suffered ankle ligament damage during Newcastle’s 4-0 defeat at Arsenal on 16 February and this week had an operation to address the issue.

Asked if Clark would be fit should Ireland make it through the play-offs and the finals tournament goes ahead as planned, Magpies head coach Steve Bruce said: “If they qualify, then I think it would be unlikely if the Euros were to start on June 11. I can’t see it. Maybe, though.”

Clark started Ireland’s 3-1 friendly victory over New Zealand in November and was used as a half-time substitute in the 1-1 draw with Denmark in their final qualifier four days later, his first appearances for his country in 14 months after a good run of form for his club.

He had already been ruled out of manager Mick McCarthy’s plans for the scheduled play-off semi-final against Slovakia on 26 March.

That game has not yet been officially cancelled by Uefa although, in a statement last night, Fifa advised individual federations that no international football should take place in March and April.

European football’s 55 member associations have been called to an emergency meeting next Tuesday as Uefa considers its options amid suggestions that the tournament, which is due to get under way in Rome on 12 June, could be postponed until next summer as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Both the Slovakian and Bosnian football associations have formally requested the postponement of their ties because of the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

Slovakia could be particularly disadvantaged should their game go ahead with several members of the squad playing their club football in Italy, which is in lockdown.

They have already lost first-choice goalkeeper and Clark’s Newcastle team-mate Martin Dubravka to a knee injury which will sideline him for a least a month.