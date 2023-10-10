After four months without a club, Ciaran Clark lands short-term Championship deal

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL CIARAN Clark has joined Stoke City on a short-term contract, ending his four-month spell without a club.

The former Newcastle United defender spent last season on loan at Sheffield United, before Newcastle released him in June.

The 34-year-old’s new deal at Stoke, who currently sit one place above the Championship relegation zone, will run the end of the 2023/24 season.

“I’ve missed the feeling of being in the dressing room and preparing week-to-week for Saturdays,” Clark told the club’s official website.

“I worked hard throughout pre-season and have kept myself in good shape since, so I am keen to get out there with the lads over the next couple of weeks, as the feeling of those sessions is something you can’t replicate alone.”

The Potters’ technical director Ricky Martin said that Clark has “all the pedigree and background to be a leader and cultural architect within our group”.

Clark has won 36 senior Ireland caps, but has not featured internationally since the 1-0 home defeat to Luxembourg in March 2021.

Stoke have won just three of 11 league games so far this season, and are two points clear of relegation heading into the international break.