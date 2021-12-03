Irish international Clark banned for Newcastle's clash with Burnley

Clark reacts after being sent off.

NEWCASTLE HEAD COACH Eddie Howe will be without the suspended Ciaran Clark for Saturday’s Premier League clash with fellow strugglers Burnley.

Irish international Clark was sent off just nine minutes into Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw with Norwich and must sit out as a result, although fellow central defender Jamaal Lascelles and wing-back Matt Ritchie are available after serving one-match bans against the Canaries.

Howe will otherwise assess a series of bumps and bruises, but defender Paul Dummett (calf) is his only remaining absentee.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche will welcome back defender James Tarkowski and midfielder Ashley Westwood from suspension.

Both players missed the midweek draw with Wolves after their bans were delayed by the postponement of Sunday’s game against Tottenham.

Forward Ashley Barnes remains out due to a thigh injury and defender Phil Bardsley, who missed the Wolves game with an unspecified problem, is doubtful. Midfielder Dale Stephens, who has had Covid-19, is also set to miss out.

Jeff Hendrick is in Newcastle’s provisional squad for the game, with Kevin Long and Nathan Collins among among the Burnley contingent.

Collins really impressed on his fourth Premier League start midweek, with Dyche telling the the Burnley Express: “[He had] a really great attitude coming into the building during the summer. He’s very respectful of the journey he’s on.

“His attitude is fantastic and he gets more and more solid. He’s adapting to what it is, and he listens and applies what we tell him.”

Newcastle provisional squad: Darlow, Dubravka, Manquillo, Murphy, Ritchie, Lewis, Krafth, Fernandez, Schar, Lascelles, Hayden, Shelvey, S Longstaff, Willock, Hendrick, Fraser, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Joelinton, Gayle.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Taylor, Lowton, Tarkowski, Collins, Roberts, Mee, Cork, Westwood, McNeil, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Cornet, Vydra, Wood, Rodriguez, Lennon, Hennessey, Pieters, Collins, Long.

