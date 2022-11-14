Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 14 November 2022
Ciarán Frawley out for a 'number of months' due to knee injury

Out-half was injured against All Blacks XV.

Ciarán Frawley.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

CIARÁN FRAWLEY will be out with a knee injury for a “number of months,” Leinster have confirmed. 

The out-half, who can also play at centre, wing and full-back, is to have a procedure on the injury tomorrow, Leinster have said ahead of their friendly against Chile at Energia Park on Friday. 

Frawley got injured playing for Ireland A against an All Blacks XV on 4 November.  

Robbie Henshaw, meanwhile, has returned to Leinster from international duty and will be assessed for a hamstring injury. 

Harry Byrne, Jordan Larmour and Rónan Kelleher will step up their rehabilitation this week as they return from hamstring, foot and a hamstring injury respectively

Martin Moloney injured his ACL in the game against Scarlets on 28 October and has had a procedure. He will be unavailable for the rest of the season.

