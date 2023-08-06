'It was definitely worth the wait' - Frawley finally up and running with Ireland

CIARÁN FRAWLEY’S FIRST Test cap has felt a long time coming, but on Saturday the Leinster player finally reached that career milestone as Ireland recorded a 33-17 defeat of Italy in their opening World Cup warm-up fixture.

The versatile Leinster back was introduced for Jimmy O’Brien at half-time, getting 40 minutes at out-half as the starting 10, Jack Crowley, shifted to fullback.

The 25-year-old is highly-rated by Andy Farrell and will be relieved to finally get off the mark with Ireland, even if his first taste of Test rugby came on a somewhat frustrating night for the team.

After building up a comfortable 21-3 lead by half-time, Ireland struggled for fluidity in the second half – the performance described as ‘clunky’ by Farrell post-game.

A more polished display is expected when they host England in Dublin on 19 August, and Frawley – who can cover a number of positions across the backline – will hope to get another opportunity to showcase his talents having enjoyed his first minutes in the saddle for Ireland.

“It was unbelievable, very special,” Frawley said.

It’s been since November 2021 that I’ve been in and out of camp, so to finally get it (debut) was definitely worth the wait.

Advertisement

“I got the nod at half-time with Jimmy O’Brien picking up a bit of knock, thankfully he’s alright, but it was nice to get the time I got.

“My whole family was here, a load of friends as well. Friends flying home from the States, my girlfriend’s in Montauk, she flew home so it was brilliant to see her as well. It was just very special.”

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Frawley is tackled by Italy's Alessandro Fusco. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Having missed out on the Emerging Ireland tour last year, Frawley was in line to debut during the November internationals, only to pick up another injury playing in the Ireland A v New Zealand XV fixture on the eve of the Autumn Test window.

“Last November, I was probably close enough to getting capped and picked up an injury which I was sidelined for four months with.

“I went back into a Six Nations camp and was on the outskirts of that, probably knew I wasn’t going to get capped then but my priority was to go back to Leinster, play well, try to get into this summer camp and aim for the World Cup. Delighted I got it tonight and hopefully there will be more to come, please God.”

The Skerries man enjoyed some nice moments on the ball during his 40-minute showing but overall, Ireland’s half-backs couldn’t exert the level of control displayed by Crowley and Craig Casey in the first half as Farrell tested different combinations and handed out three debuts – with Tom Stewart and Calvin Nash also winning their first caps.

With Frawley, Crowley and Ross Byrne all hoping to travel to France as out-half options alongside Johnny Sexton, Farrell has some big calls to make as he looks to trim a 42-man squad down to just 33 players.

“It’s very competitive in there,” Frawley added.

“It’s hard to believe they’re going to drop however many players, but at the moment you’re trying to put your best foot forward and try to get selected for the game around the corner, focus on what’s coming.

“You obviously have the big picture in the back of your mind but if you get ahead of yourself, you might not perform on the day.

“This week, Andy gave us the nod Monday, which was great, settled the nerves a bit, but my goal was to make sure you put in a good performance and that way you put your best foot forward for selection.”

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!