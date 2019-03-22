Ciaran Frawley takes over 10 shirt for Leinster as Ross Byrne is withdrawn

LEINSTER OUT-HALF Ross Byrne is a late withdrawal from their Pro14 clash with Edinburgh this evening (kick-off 19.35).

The internationally-capped out-half reported a minor foot issue during yesterday’s captain’s run and was pulled as a precaution.

Ciaran Frawley, who was initially set to start at fullback, will take over the number 10 shirt from the start in Murrayfield. The Skerries man also started in the pivotal position in the January wins over Ulster and Dragons.

Jimmy O’Brien is bumped from the replacements to slot in at fullback, while centre Gavin Mullin takes the vacant spot in the matchday 23 and will hope to play his first senior minutes of the season.

Leinster (v Edinburgh):

15. Jimmy O’Brien

14. Fergus McFadden

13. Noel Reid

12. Joe Tomane

11. Barry Daly

10. Ciarán Frawley

9. Luke McGrath

1. Ed Byrne

2. Seán Cronin

3. Michael Bent

4. Josh Murphy

5. Mick Kearney

6. Rhys Ruddock (captain)

7. Dan Leavy

8. Max Deegan

Replacements:

16. Bryan Byrne

17. Jack McGrath

18. Andrew Porter

19. Jack Dunne

20. Oisín Dowling

21. Nick McCarthy

22. Gavin Mullin

23. Conor O’Brien

