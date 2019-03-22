This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ciaran Frawley takes over 10 shirt for Leinster as Ross Byrne is withdrawn

The knock-on effect means Jimmy O’Brien will start at fullback in Edinburgh this evening.

By Sean Farrell Friday 22 Mar 2019, 11:41 AM
1 hour ago 2,918 Views 5 Comments
Frawley in training this week.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

LEINSTER OUT-HALF Ross Byrne is a late withdrawal from their Pro14 clash with Edinburgh this evening (kick-off 19.35).

The internationally-capped out-half reported a minor foot issue during yesterday’s captain’s run and was pulled as a precaution.

Ciaran Frawley, who was initially set to start at fullback, will take over the number 10 shirt from the start in Murrayfield. The Skerries man also started in the pivotal position in the January wins over Ulster and Dragons.

Jimmy O’Brien is bumped from the replacements to slot in at fullback, while centre Gavin Mullin takes the vacant spot in the matchday 23 and will hope to play his first senior minutes of the season.

Leinster (v Edinburgh):

15. Jimmy O’Brien
14. Fergus McFadden
13. Noel Reid
12. Joe Tomane
11. Barry Daly
10. Ciarán Frawley
9. Luke McGrath

1. Ed Byrne 
2. Seán Cronin 
3. Michael Bent
4. Josh Murphy
5. Mick Kearney
6. Rhys Ruddock (captain)
7. Dan Leavy
8. Max Deegan

Replacements:

16. Bryan Byrne
17. Jack McGrath
18. Andrew Porter
19. Jack Dunne
20. Oisín Dowling
21. Nick McCarthy
22. Gavin Mullin
23. Conor O’Brien

