Ciaran Frawley takes over 10 shirt for Leinster as Ross Byrne is withdrawn

LEINSTER OUT-HALF Ross Byrne is a late withdrawal from their Pro14 clash with Edinburgh this evening (kick-off 19.35).
The internationally-capped out-half reported a minor foot issue during yesterday’s captain’s run and was pulled as a precaution.
Ciaran Frawley, who was initially set to start at fullback, will take over the number 10 shirt from the start in Murrayfield. The Skerries man also started in the pivotal position in the January wins over Ulster and Dragons.
Jimmy O’Brien is bumped from the replacements to slot in at fullback, while centre Gavin Mullin takes the vacant spot in the matchday 23 and will hope to play his first senior minutes of the season.
Leinster (v Edinburgh):
15. Jimmy O’Brien
14. Fergus McFadden
13. Noel Reid
12. Joe Tomane
11. Barry Daly
10. Ciarán Frawley
9. Luke McGrath
1. Ed Byrne
2. Seán Cronin
3. Michael Bent
4. Josh Murphy
5. Mick Kearney
6. Rhys Ruddock (captain)
7. Dan Leavy
8. Max Deegan
Replacements:
16. Bryan Byrne
17. Jack McGrath
18. Andrew Porter
19. Jack Dunne
20. Oisín Dowling
21. Nick McCarthy
22. Gavin Mullin
23. Conor O’Brien
