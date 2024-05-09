'That's a decision he needs to make and coaches won't necessarily be happy at the time'

SHOULD CIARÁN FRAWLEY seek to specialise in one position, or continue as a utility back for Leinster and Ireland?

This was one of the questions put to James Tracy on Rugby Weekly Extra, the podcast for subscribers to The 42.

The former Leinster and Ireland hooker said the answer would be different if he was advising Frawley as a mentor, or thinking as a supporter.

As a mentor, he said: “I think he should take a position and become an expert at it and be a starter for Leinster and Ireland.

“From the point of view of reaping the benefits of how versatile he is, as a supporter, and what he brings to both Leinster and Ireland with his versatility – keep doing what you’re doing. He just bails us out in every kind of injury woe, he comes in and fills the gap unbelievably well.

“But for how talented a guy he is, I think it’s just a shame, long term, that that’s the role that he would fill. I feel like if he nailed himself down as a 10 or 15 I think, you know, his ability and everything he brings to the game, he could be a top, world class, starter for any side.

“So that’s the hard part for him. That’s a decision that he needs to make and unfortunately coaches won’t be necessarily happy with at the time … until he becomes the player that I know, we all know, he can be.

“From a supporter point of view that’s the last thing you want because it probably means he’ll be missing for a little bit, probably be in the wings for a little bit until he gets his full breakthrough.

“So it’s a tough, tough position to be in unfortunately, the kind of utility back – it will get you into a lot of squads, but for a very talented guy I think if he nailed a position down he’s no doubt got the ability to be a starter whether it’s at 10 or full-back.”

