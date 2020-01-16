This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'He’s going to be a great addition' - Bohemians add St Pat's defender Kelly to their squad

The 21-year-old has made the short move across the Liffey ahead of the new campaign.

By Ben Blake Thursday 16 Jan 2020, 4:26 PM
Image: Bohemian FC
Image: Bohemian FC

BOHEMIANS HAVE BROUGHT in defender Ciaran Kelly ahead of season’s kick-off. 

The Dubliner, originally from Lucan, joins the Gypsies having made 25 league appearances for St Patrick’s Athletic last season. 

21-year-old Kelly enjoyed two spells with the Saints and also lined out for Drogheda United in the SSE Airtricity League First Division during 2018. 

His addition brings the Bohs first-team squad to 25. 

We welcome Ciarán to the club,” said manager Keith Long. “I believe he’s going to be a great addition to our squad.

“He’s young, he’s hungry and we are looking forward to working with him.”

