'He’s going to be a great addition' - Bohemians add St Pat's defender Kelly to their squad

Kelly. in the Gypsies home shirt, holds up a club scarf.

BOHEMIANS HAVE BROUGHT in defender Ciaran Kelly ahead of season’s kick-off.

The Dubliner, originally from Lucan, joins the Gypsies having made 25 league appearances for St Patrick’s Athletic last season.

21-year-old Kelly enjoyed two spells with the Saints and also lined out for Drogheda United in the SSE Airtricity League First Division during 2018.

His addition brings the Bohs first-team squad to 25.

We welcome Ciarán to the club,” said manager Keith Long. “I believe he’s going to be a great addition to our squad.

“He’s young, he’s hungry and we are looking forward to working with him.”

