'They gave me the grá for the women’s game' - Kilduff now eyeing FAI Cup glory

SO FAR, SO good. Ciarán Kilduff is enjoying his baptism of fire in the women’s game, and the early stages of his coaching career.

But he’s got much more than enjoyment to show for it.

The former League of Ireland star has guided Athlone Town back to the FAI Cup final, where holders Shelbourne await once again in Sunday’s showpiece at Tallaght Stadium [KO 3pm, RTÉ 2].

Not only has he overseen a memorable cup run, Kilduff’s record since filling the vacancy left by Tommy Hewitt mid-season is impressive: six wins, one draw and one defeat — to Shels.

Also manager of the Maynooth University women’s team, he’s up for interview at Monday’s media day, with a familiar face among the Shelbourne contingent.

Leah Doyle plays under him at Maynooth, and they’re in an All-Ireland quarter-final on Wednesday. (It ended in a 5-2 defeat to University of Ulster, with Doyle on the scoresheet.)

Kilduff jokes there’ll be post-match runs on the agenda, as they prepare go head-to-head on Sunday. But ultimately, it’s players like Doyle who drew him in and set him off on this journey.

“Sure Leah and the girls were how I got involved in the women’s game,” he explains. “Her and Erin McLaughlin were there, they gave me the grá for the women’s game, showed me how good they can be and how I could help those players.

“Listen, before the World Cup it really exploded, prior to it, I always had an interest. I went to last year’s Cup final for example, I’ve a young daughter and son who I’d bring to games, I would have been always following it but never really knowing.

“But when I started working with Maynooth University, working with Leah Doyle, Erin McLaughlin, Rebecca Watkins at Peamount, and I really enjoyed it, they responded well to me. I was obviously 12 or 13 years as a professional player here and in America and I think they really bought into my experience and stuff like that. I don’t know, they really appreciated the effort and I really enjoyed working with them.

“I began to follow their careers in the league over the following season or two and I’d go and watch them play and before you knew it, I was hooked. It was like the men’s game when I started, you watch the games and all of a sudden you’re in, and you can’t get out. It’s like a cult!

Ciaran Culligan / INPHO Celebrating a goal for Dundalk in 2017. Ciaran Culligan / INPHO / INPHO

“I had some opportunities to maybe take over some management roles in the men’s game since I retired but the timing wasn’t perfect. It didn’t matter to me whether it was a men’s team or a women’s team, once the timing was right, once the fit was right. Athlone came up, I was familiar with the league, I knew all the players they had there and it interested me. I ended up going down and speaking to the club and everything aligned perfectly.

“Geographically, it’s not a complete disaster. I know they’re Midlands but I’m Kildare myself so the rest is history, I’ve loved every minute.”

Coaching wasn’t always front and centre in the 35-year-old’s plans.

Kilduff potentially could have extended his own playing career, but the transition happened naturally in the end.

“I did me B licence just incase I ever wanted to commit to it and I enjoyed the course. From there, I retired and believe it or not, you don’t realise how much you miss it until you’re gone if that makes sense.

“I was 32 when I retired. I’d some bad injuries, I’ve a screw in me foot, I’d broken me back when at Dundalk. The money gets less and the work got more as you get older in the League of Ireland. Young family and Covid hit, it was at that time so I thought I’d quit when I’m behind! Listen, I went from there and I went onto my A licence, worked with Maynooth University and I got that grá back that you can still be involved here and [feel] the same buzz.

“I’d never been far away from the League of Ireland, I’d go to a men’s match on a Friday and a women’s on a Saturday and that was my kind of thing, I was always following both leagues. No regrets so far, and to be in an FAI Cup so early into my tenure is something I couldn’t imagine happen.”

©INPHOJames Crombie Kilduff and Athlone Town captain Laurie Ryan with Shelboune manager Noel King and skipper Pearl Slattery. ©INPHOJames Crombie

As Kilduff eyes glory as he takes his first steps into top-level coaching, he looks to those around him for advice. He speaks to former coaches, and is constantly looking to improve and grow.

“You’re always trying to learn. There are a few I’d want to meet this week but they’re away on international duty themselves. That’s what shapes you as a manager, your own experience of what you liked or didn’t like and you blend yourself.

“I’m learning all the time. I don’t get everything right, I don’t claim to know all the answers and I’ve got a good staff now, I’ve got Ken Kiernan who was involved with Shels, Dylan [McGoey] my goalie coach who would have been involved previously with Longford Town.

“I’m in a real nice spot to develop and grow myself.”

And Athlone Town, a team on the up.

So far, so good, under Ciarán Kilduff.