Ex-League of Ireland star Ciarán Kilduff named new Athlone Town manager

ATHLONE TOWN HAVE appointed Ciarán Kilduff as the new manager of their senior women’s team.

Kilduff succeeds Tommy Hewitt at the helm of the SSE Airtricity League Women’s Premier Division outfit. Hewitt stepped down last week after a successful tenure, which included both an FAI Cup final appearance and second-place league finish in 2022.

Athlone also won the inaugural President’s Cup under his watchful eye — their first-ever piece of silverware.

Kilduff enjoyed a glittering playing career in the League of Ireland. He’s a three-time Premier Division champion — with Shamrock Rovers in 2011 and Dundalk in ’15 and ’16 — and also holds two First Division honours (UCD ’09 and Shelbourne ’19).

He enjoyed legendary status at Dundalk, scoring vital European goals for the Town.

A new face in #LOIW 👋



What will Ciarán Kilduff bring to Athlone Town? pic.twitter.com/rcNUYwNceS — LOI Women (@LoiWomen) June 27, 2023

Now, Kilduff turns his focus to a new Town, holding a Uefa A coaching license and working in the women’s game in recent years

“I’m delighted to be here and to get this opportunity to manage at the top level of women’s football,” Kilduff, who has managed the Maynooth University Women’s team of late, said.

“I’m looking forward to getting started with the girls. We have a game at the weekend with Linfield FC which will be an ideal opportunity to see them in competitive action before the break and we can then develop our plan of action for the second half of the season.”

Athlone are currently seventh in the Women’s Premier Division and competing in the Avenir Sports All-Island Cup amidst the mid-season domestic break.