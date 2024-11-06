Dundalk announce Ciarán Kilduff as new manager

DUNDALK FC HAVE announced Ciarán Kilduff as their new first-team manager.

Kilduff takes over from Jon Daly, who resigned following Dundalk’s relegation to the First Division.

Last month, Kilduff stepped down as manager of Athlone Town’s women’s team after leading the club to a first ever Premier Division title this season, followed by a 6-1 FAI Cup final loss to Shelbourne.

The Kildare native spent two years with Dundalk as a player, winning two league titles and an FAI Cup, along with playing an important part in the club’s 2016 Europa League run under Stephen Kenny.