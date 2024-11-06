DUNDALK FC HAVE announced Ciarán Kilduff as their new first-team manager.
Kilduff takes over from Jon Daly, who resigned following Dundalk’s relegation to the First Division.
Last month, Kilduff stepped down as manager of Athlone Town’s women’s team after leading the club to a first ever Premier Division title this season, followed by a 6-1 FAI Cup final loss to Shelbourne.
The Kildare native spent two years with Dundalk as a player, winning two league titles and an FAI Cup, along with playing an important part in the club’s 2016 Europa League run under Stephen Kenny.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Dundalk announce Ciarán Kilduff as new manager
DUNDALK FC HAVE announced Ciarán Kilduff as their new first-team manager.
Kilduff takes over from Jon Daly, who resigned following Dundalk’s relegation to the First Division.
Last month, Kilduff stepped down as manager of Athlone Town’s women’s team after leading the club to a first ever Premier Division title this season, followed by a 6-1 FAI Cup final loss to Shelbourne.
The Kildare native spent two years with Dundalk as a player, winning two league titles and an FAI Cup, along with playing an important part in the club’s 2016 Europa League run under Stephen Kenny.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Ciaran Kilduff hired Soccer Dundalk