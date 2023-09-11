Advertisement
Laszlo Geczo/INPHO Outgoing Derry stand in manager, Ciaran Meenagh.
# Departure
Derry stand-on manager Ciaran Meenagh confirms he will not continue
Loughmacrory man had been with Oak Leaf footballers since 2019.
28 minutes ago

DERRY COUNTY BOARD will now have to go looking for a new manager, after stand-in manager Ciaran Meenagh confirmed that he will not be staying in the role. 

Meenagh was thrust into the position following Rory Gallagher’s controversial ‘standing back’ ahead of the Ulster final earlier this year in the wake of domestic abuse allegations made by his estranged wife. 

Derry then won the Ulster final after a battle with Armagh that went to extra-time and then penalties, and Meenagh proved himself very capable when they ran Kerry very close in the All-Ireland semi-final.

However, the Loughmacrory man has confirmed to the Derry Journal that he wishes to end his time with the county, having been there since Damian McErlain brought him in as coach for the 2019 season. 

