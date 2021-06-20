Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Sunday 20 June 2021
Advertisement

Cork All-Ireland winner Ciarán Sheehan forced to retire from inter-county football

The former AFL player has struggled with persistent knee injuries of late.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 20 Jun 2021, 12:14 PM
56 minutes ago 1,615 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5472187
Ciarán Sheehan on the ball in this year's league.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Ciarán Sheehan on the ball in this year's league.
Ciarán Sheehan on the ball in this year's league.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

CORK ALL-IRELAND WINNER Ciarán Sheehan has been forced to retire from inter-county football duty due to persistent knee injuries.

Sheehan, 30, confirmed the news to The Irish Examiner this morning, telling sports editor Tony Leen: “My knee has got to the point where competing at inter-county level intensity is no longer an option as the long-term health of the knee is at high risk if I continue to play at that level.”

The star forward, who helped the Rebels to Sam Maguire glory in 2010 and the U21s to an All-Ireland crown in 2009, has been plagued by persistent knee cartilage issues of late, most recently a torn meniscus, as reported by The42, and has been advised by medics to step back from the inter-county game.

Sheehan’s Eire Óg side were promoted to the top grade of Cork football last night after winning the delayed 2020 Senior A FC final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, though he watched from the sidelines, having recently told Cork boss Ronan McCarthy of his retirement decision.

He bows out as the last player from the 2010 All-Ireland senior win still involved.

“Ciarán Sheehan is a top player, a Rolls Royce of a footballer,” McCarthy told The Examiner. “He has been a calm and influential leader on and off the field and I’m certain he will have much to offer Cork football in the years ahead.”

He has been, and remains, “a consummate professional, and a class act, pure and simple,” McCarthy added.

Sheehan went to Australia in 2014 to play AFL for Carlton and was named Rookie of the Year. He stayed there for four seasons, though persistent hamstring issues hampered his development.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

He returned to play for Cork in 2020, though struggled with knee problems and missed the winter championship.

His retirement comes as a blow to the Leesiders ahead of their championship bid, which opens against Limerick or Waterford at the Munster semi-final stage on 10 July.

It’s understood that Sheehan, who turns 31 in November, plans to continue playing club football.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie