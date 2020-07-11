This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Like father like son: Fallon junior lands maiden Group One

‘I spoke to dad beforehand and he said, ‘keep it simple,’” said Kieren Fallon’s son Cieren.

By AFP Saturday 11 Jul 2020, 4:26 PM
1 hour ago 744 Views 1 Comment
Jockey Cieren Fallon and Oxted return after winning the Darley July Cup Stakes on day three of The Moet and Chandon July Festival at Newmarket Racecourse.
Image: Edward Whitaker
Jockey Cieren Fallon and Oxted return after winning the Darley July Cup Stakes on day three of The Moet and Chandon July Festival at Newmarket Racecourse.
Image: Edward Whitaker

CIEREN FALLON SHOWED he has inherited the riding genes from his legendary father Kieren landing his first Group One race on Saturday, the July Cup on Oxted.

Fallon junior took the lead with a furlong to go and comfortably held off a challenge from Frankie Dettori on Irish raider Sceptical with favourite Golden Horde third.

Dettori — finishing second in the sprint for a third time — must wait another year to see if he can at last win the race and make it a full house of Group One triumphs in England.

Fallon riding in just his second Group One race said he had taken advice from his team including his dad.       

“I am speechless,” he said. “I did not expect this most definitely not. I was a passenger on a very good horse.

“There was a lot of pressure I spoke to dad beforehand and he said ‘keep it simple’. That’s what I did I kept it simple.”

Winning trainer Roger Teal charged down the rails in celebrating his first win at this level.

“Always had a feeling this lad might be a bit useful,” said a grinning Teal of Fallon. 

“Oxted is such cool little dude as well.

“My first Group One I cannot get too carried away as I have already made enough of a fool of myself.” 

