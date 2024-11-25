Advertisement
Cillian O'Connor. Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO
Freestepping away

Cillian O'Connor opts out of Mayo panel for 2025

The 32-year-old is taking a year out in a blow to Mayo boss Kevin McStay.
8.06am, 25 Nov 2024
CILLIAN O’CONNOR HAS decided to opt out of the Mayo football panel for 2025.

The news, as reported in The Irish Examiner, will come as a blow to Mayo boss Kevin McStay.

O’Connor is believed to be taking a year out, and not retiring from inter-county football.

The 32-year-old is the Championship’s all-time top-scorer but has been troubled by injuries in recent seasons.

The Ballintubber player won back-to-back Young Footballer of the Year awards in 2011 and 2012 and is a two-time All Star.

