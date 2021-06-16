Big setback for Mayo as O'Connor to undergo procedure on Achilles injury

MAYO’S PREPARATION FOR the 2021 championship have been dealt a major blow with the news that star forward Cillian O’Connor is to undergo a procedure this week on an Achilles tendon injury.

O’Connor suffered the injury in last Sunday’s Division 2 promotion play-off against Clare in Ennis.

The length of his layoff from action has not been specified in the statement released by Mayo GAA this afternoon.

But with Mayo in championship action in ten days time against Sligo when they head to Markievicz Park for their Connacht quarter-final on 26 June, the timing of the injury is a setback for the player and the Mayo squad.

The full Mayo statement reads:

“Following last Sunday’s NFL game versus Clare GAA all injured players received further assessment with the Mayo medical team.

“Cillian O’Connor sustained an Achilles Tendon injury that will require a procedure this week.

“We wish him well and look forward to seeing him on the playing field again as soon as possible.”

More to follow…

