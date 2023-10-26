Cillian Sheridan resumes career in Scotland on short-term contract

CILLIAN SHERIDAN HAS joined Scottish Championship club Inverness until January.

The 34-year-old Cavan man, who earned three caps for the Republic of Ireland in 2010, was a free agent after being released in the summer by Dundee with whom he had earned promotion to the Scottish Premiership

Sheridan was reduced to just 19 first-team appearances across three years at Dundee, twice rupturing his Achilles tendon during his time as a Dark Blue.

The most recent occurrence of the injury happened in February, ruling him out of Dundee’s Championship run-in.

Sheridan was released at the end of the season but Dundee assisted him with his recovery beyond the conclusion of his contract.

One of the most well-travelled Irish footballers of modern times, former Celtic striker Sheridan has played senior club football in Scotland, England, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Poland, Israel, and New Zealand, where he represented Wellington Phoenix in Australia’s A-League.

The Bailieborough native has scored 113 goals in 465 first-team appearances during his globetrotting, 17-year professional career.

It will resume at Inverness, who are currently in relegation danger in the Scottish Championship, sitting second from bottom and level on points with bottom side Greenock Morton.