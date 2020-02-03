Cillian Sheridan on the move again after short stint in Israel

IRISH STRIKER CILLIAN Sheridan has clocked up the air miles again but his latest move sees him back in familiar territory.

After a six-month stint in Israel, Sheridan has returned to Poland’s Ekstraklasa by signing an 18-month deal with Wisla Plock.

The 30-year-old previously spent two years in the Polish top flight, where he scored 20 goals in 62 appearances for Jagiellonia Bialystok.

Since his departure from Jagiellonia just over 12 months ago, the well-travelled Cavan man has played for New Zealand-based A-League side Wellington Phoenix, and most recently for Ironi Kiryat Shmona in Israel.

Earlier in his career, Sheridan — who won three senior caps for Ireland in 2010 — also had spells in Scotland, England, Cyprus and Bulgaria.

On the final day of the 2017-18 season, Sheridan’s winning goal for Jagiellonia against Wisla Plock cost his new club a place in the Europa League.

Wisla Plock are currently in eighth place in the Ekstraklasa.

