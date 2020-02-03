This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cillian Sheridan on the move again after short stint in Israel

The 30-year-old Irish striker has returned for a second spell in the Ekstraklasa in Poland.

By Paul Dollery Monday 3 Feb 2020, 10:44 AM
https://the42.ie/4990495
Wisla Plock have signed Cillian Sheridan.
Wisla Plock have signed Cillian Sheridan.
IRISH STRIKER CILLIAN Sheridan has clocked up the air miles again but his latest move sees him back in familiar territory.

After a six-month stint in Israel, Sheridan has returned to Poland’s Ekstraklasa by signing an 18-month deal with Wisla Plock.

The 30-year-old previously spent two years in the Polish top flight, where he scored 20 goals in 62 appearances for Jagiellonia Bialystok.

Since his departure from Jagiellonia just over 12 months ago, the well-travelled Cavan man has played for New Zealand-based A-League side Wellington Phoenix, and most recently for Ironi Kiryat Shmona in Israel.

Earlier in his career, Sheridan — who won three senior caps for Ireland in 2010 — also had spells in Scotland, England, Cyprus and Bulgaria. 

On the final day of the 2017-18 season, Sheridan’s winning goal for Jagiellonia against Wisla Plock cost his new club a place in the Europa League. 

Wisla Plock are currently in eighth place in the Ekstraklasa.

