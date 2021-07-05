Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 5 July 2021
Scottish Premiership return on the cards for Irish striker Cillian Sheridan

The 32-year-old Cavan native most recently played for Polish top-flight outfit Wisła Płock.

By Paul Dollery Monday 5 Jul 2021, 3:41 PM
Cillian Sheridan at Wisła Płock.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Cillian Sheridan at Wisła Płock.
Cillian Sheridan at Wisła Płock.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

CILLIAN SHERIDAN COULD be plying his trade closer to home next season following a nomadic period in the career of the Irish striker.

Since his departure from Kilmarnock in 2013, Sheridan has lined out for clubs in Cyprus, Poland, New Zealand and Israel.

The Cavan native, who also previously had a spell in Bulgaria with CSKA Sofia, most recently played for Polish top-flight outfit Wisła Płock.

Currently a free agent following the expiration of his contract at the end of the 2020-21 season, a return to Scotland could be on the cards for Sheridan.

The 32-year-old is training with Dundee this week with a view to signing for the club ahead of the start of the new campaign.

After two seasons in the Championship, Dundee are back in the Scottish Premiership thanks to their recent promotion via the play-offs.

Sheridan spent the early years of his career in Scotland, debuting for Celtic in 2007 before embarking on loan spells at Motherwell and St Johnstone.

He won three senior caps for the Republic of Ireland during 2010 friendlies against Paraguay, Algeria and Argentina.

