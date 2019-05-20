Cillian Sheridan on the move after stint with A-League side comes to an end

CILLIAN SHERIDAN IS set to enter free agency after Wellington Phoenix confirmed that the Irish striker will depart when his contract expires at the end of this week.

Sheridan is one of six players — along with Nathan Burns, Antony Golec, Justin Gulley, Michal Kopczyński and Ryan Lowry — who will be moving on, the A-League club announced today.

The 30-year-old moved to Wellington in January after being released by Jagiellonia Białystok following a two-year spell with the Polish club.

Sheridan made 17 appearances — 15 of them as a substitute — and scored once for Wellington, who missed out on a place in the A-League semi-finals after being defeated in a play-off by Melbourne Victory earlier this month.

The Cavan native, who won three senior Ireland caps in 2010, previously had spells in Cyprus, Bulgaria, England and Scotland, where he started his career with Celtic.

Sheridan was described as “a fan favourite” in a statement issued today by Wellington Phoenix. Shaun Gill, the club’s Operations Manager, said: “We want to thank all these players for their time here in Wellington. We wish them all the best in their future endeavours.”

