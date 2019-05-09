This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 9 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cipriani voted RPA Players' Player of the Year after superb debut season at Gloucester

He becomes only the third player to earn the honour having previously won the equivalent Young Player award.

By AFP Thursday 9 May 2019, 10:56 AM
38 minutes ago 674 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4626179
Gloucester's Danny Cipriani.
Image: Paul Harding
Gloucester's Danny Cipriani.
Gloucester's Danny Cipriani.
Image: Paul Harding

ENGLAND EXILE DANNY Cipriani was named the Rugby Players’ Association Player of the Year for 2019 on Wednesday following an excellent debut season at Gloucester.

The 31-year-old fly-half topped a poll of his fellow professionals at English clubs, coming out at the head of a shortlist that included Exeter wing Santiago Cordero, Sale scrum-half Faf De Klerk, Northampton scrum-half Cobus Reinach and Exeter centre Henry Slade.

In the process Cipriani became only the third person, after Jonny Wilkinson and Christian Wade, to win both this honour and the equivalent Young Player award.

Cipriani’s award came nine months after he was fined for assault and resisting arrest at a Jersey nightclub during a pre-season tour.

Yet for all his sparkling play this term with the Cherry and Whites, the undeniably talented Cipriani has won just 16 England caps since making his debut back in 2008.

Several England coaches have lacked faith in Cipriani, with current Red Rose boss Eddie Jones preferring Owen Farrell and George Ford at fly-half.

But it is still possible the Australian could yet include Cipriani in his England squad for this year’s World Cup in Japan, which starts in September.

“It’s very humbling to be named the winner of such a prestigious and special award,” said Cipriani, who joined Gloucester after a second spell at Wasps — the club where he made his name.

“Rugby is the ultimate team sport and every day we work exceptionally hard together as a club to improve every aspect of our performance,” he added after steering Gloucester into their first Premiership play-off appearance since 2011.

“I would like to thank my fellow professionals for the wonderful recognition and to everyone who has continued to support me along this journey.”

Gloucester enjoyed further success at the Twickenham ceremony when 22-year-old wing Ollie Thorley won the Young Player of the Year award.

© – AFP, 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie