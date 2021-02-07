BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 2°C Sunday 7 February 2021
Advertisement

'We didn't get the win today but we can be proud of what we did'

CJ Stander credits his team mates for giving Wales a massive fright today.

By Garry Doyle Sunday 7 Feb 2021, 5:35 PM
13 minutes ago 951 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/5347995
Ireland players react to Wales defeat.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Ireland players react to Wales defeat.
Ireland players react to Wales defeat.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

CJ STANDER HAS credited his Irish team mates for refusing to throw in the towel after going down to 14 men today.

After an extraordinary game in terms of drama – albeit an ordinary one in terms of quality – Wales prevailed, Ireland paying the price for Peter O’Mahony’s first half sending off and also for some awful defensive work in the lead-in to Wales’ two tries.

The plus points were also evident, though. Robbie Henshaw excelled; the team’s ability to stay in the fight was also admirable.

“If you don’t have momentum, you are on the back foot,” Stander said afterwards in an interview with Virgin Media. “We have to keep pushing. We have a massive squad but we have to keep at it and be positive heading into next week. It was not a win today but we can be proud of what we did.

“We dug deep, we really had to work harder (after the sending off). The good thing is that we practised this scenario during the week in case something like this happened.

“We didn’t get the win which was disappointing but we put in a massive fight. The jersey means a lot to the players, the team, the coaching staff. We gave an extra ten per cent.” 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie