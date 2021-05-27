BE PART OF THE TEAM

Stander, O'Donnell and Cronin set for emotional farewell tomorrow

CJ Stander, James Cronin and Tommy O’Donnell will make their final appearance at Thomond Park against Cardiff tomorrow.

By Garry Doyle Thursday 27 May 2021, 12:06 PM
30 minutes ago 1,133 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5449588
CJ Stander will play his final home game for Munster tomorrow.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

MUNSTER HAVE MADE seven changes to their side for tomorrow’s Rainbow Cup game against Cardiff with Mike Haley, Rory Scannell, Joey Carbery, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer, Fineen Wycherley and Tommy O’Donnell come into the starting XV.

Captain CJ Stander, O’Donnell and James Cronin start on their final Munster appearances at Thomond Park.

Haley starts at full-back as wingers Andrew Conway and Shane Daly keep their places.

Rory Scannell starts at inside centre as Damian de Allende moves to the 13 jersey.

Craig Casey keeps his place at scrum-half and is joined by Joey Carbery in the half-backs.

Cronin, Niall Scannell and Archer start in the front row with Jean Kleyn and Wycherley in the engine room.

Jack O’Donoghue, O’Donnell and Stander complete the side.

Gavin Coombes returns from illness and is named among the replacements.

Academy out-half Jack Crowley made his debut with the Ireland 7s team last week and is set to make his third senior appearance off the bench.

Scrum-half Nick McCarthy is set for his final Munster appearance at Thomond Park if sprung from the bench.

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Damian de Allende, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly; Joey Carbery, Craig Casey; James Cronin, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Jack O’Donoghue, Tommy O’Donnell, CJ Stander (C).

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron , Jeremy Loughman, Keynan Knox, Gavin Coombes, Peter O’Mahony, Nick McCarthy, Jack Crowley, Jack O’Sullivan.

