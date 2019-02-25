This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 25 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Stander continues rehab at Munster ahead of potential France return

The number eight is pushing to be back from a cheek injury for the round four game at the Aviva Stadium.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 25 Feb 2019, 4:19 PM
1 hour ago 1,903 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4512369

CJ STANDER WILL continue his rehabilitation from a cheek injury with the Munster squad this week, while Joey Carbery will remain under the supervision of Ireland team medics. 

Stander suffered the nasty facial injury against England on the opening weekend of the Six Nations and was ruled out for up to four weeks, but is making good progress on the comeback trail.  

CJ Stander Stander during Munster squad training in UL on Monday afternoon. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

The Ireland number eight could be fit for the visit of France to the Aviva Stadium in round four on Sunday 10 March as he steps up his recovery at Munster’s University of Limerick base this week.

Carbery, meanwhile, will continue his rehab from a hamstring problem in Ireland camp after he missed the round three victory over Italy in Rome on Sunday afternoon, but could be facing a number of weeks on the sideline. 

The out-half sustained the problem in training last week and an update on his fitness is likely to be delivered by Schmidt or one of his coaching staff after Ireland’s open training session at Queen’s University RFC in Belfast on Friday morning.

Elsewhere on the injury front, Munster flanker Chris Cloete will enter the return to play protocols after presenting concussive symptoms following the province’s Guinness Pro14 win at Ospreys on Friday night.

The South African is subsequently a doubt for Munster’s trip to Scarlets on Saturday evening [KO 5pm, eir Sport/Premier Sports/TG4], while Ciaran Parker will be assessed by the medical team after suffering a hamstring injury at the Liberty Stadium last weekend.

Johann van Graan may also be without Tadhg Beirne for their second successive trip to Wales with the second row likely to be called upon by Schmidt after he marked his injury return with a man of the match display against Ospreys.

Brian Scott [foot], James Cronin [leg], Dave O’Callaghan [foot], Tommy O’Donnell [shoulder] and Sammy Arnold [leg] remain sidelined.

Meanwhile, Ulster second row Kieran Treadwell sustained a concussion during his side’s win over Zebre on Saturday and will now follow the return to play protocols.

The northern province reported no other injury issues arising from their round 16 victory over the Italians, with Dan McFarland’s side travelling to the Dragons this Sunday [3pm, eir Sport/Premier Sports].

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Sunday night prep yielding the right return for Munster's Kilcoyne
    Sunday night prep yielding the right return for Munster's Kilcoyne
    French flair or big air: Choose your favourite try of the Six Nations weekend
    It's AWJ's world, we just live in it: The42's Six Nations Team of the Week
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ITALY
    Ireland leave Rome 'relieved' but underperformance causes concern
    Ireland leave Rome 'relieved' but underperformance causes concern
    Sexton 'angry' and Murray 'frustrated' after stuttering Ireland display
    It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite pictures from the sporting week
    FOOTBALL
    Ex-Liverpool bosses Benitez and Rodgers linked to vacant Leicester job
    Ex-Liverpool bosses Benitez and Rodgers linked to vacant Leicester job
    Sancho stars as Dortmund stretch Bundesliga lead with win over Leverkusen
    'I'm very concentrated on the game': Rodgers committed to Celtic amid Leicester links
    IRELAND
    'We live in a sensationalist world' - Conor O'Shea says Italy are climbing
    'We live in a sensationalist world' - Conor O'Shea says Italy are climbing
    Beirne hoping Schmidt gets to watch back his man-of-the-match display against Ospreys
    'I'm delighted I can dedicate this cap to him' - Carty spurred on by cousin

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie