Stander continues rehab at Munster ahead of potential France return

CJ STANDER WILL continue his rehabilitation from a cheek injury with the Munster squad this week, while Joey Carbery will remain under the supervision of Ireland team medics.

Stander suffered the nasty facial injury against England on the opening weekend of the Six Nations and was ruled out for up to four weeks, but is making good progress on the comeback trail.

Stander during Munster squad training in UL on Monday afternoon. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

The Ireland number eight could be fit for the visit of France to the Aviva Stadium in round four on Sunday 10 March as he steps up his recovery at Munster’s University of Limerick base this week.

Carbery, meanwhile, will continue his rehab from a hamstring problem in Ireland camp after he missed the round three victory over Italy in Rome on Sunday afternoon, but could be facing a number of weeks on the sideline.

The out-half sustained the problem in training last week and an update on his fitness is likely to be delivered by Schmidt or one of his coaching staff after Ireland’s open training session at Queen’s University RFC in Belfast on Friday morning.

Elsewhere on the injury front, Munster flanker Chris Cloete will enter the return to play protocols after presenting concussive symptoms following the province’s Guinness Pro14 win at Ospreys on Friday night.

The South African is subsequently a doubt for Munster’s trip to Scarlets on Saturday evening [KO 5pm, eir Sport/Premier Sports/TG4], while Ciaran Parker will be assessed by the medical team after suffering a hamstring injury at the Liberty Stadium last weekend.

Johann van Graan may also be without Tadhg Beirne for their second successive trip to Wales with the second row likely to be called upon by Schmidt after he marked his injury return with a man of the match display against Ospreys.

Brian Scott [foot], James Cronin [leg], Dave O’Callaghan [foot], Tommy O’Donnell [shoulder] and Sammy Arnold [leg] remain sidelined.

Meanwhile, Ulster second row Kieran Treadwell sustained a concussion during his side’s win over Zebre on Saturday and will now follow the return to play protocols.

The northern province reported no other injury issues arising from their round 16 victory over the Italians, with Dan McFarland’s side travelling to the Dragons this Sunday [3pm, eir Sport/Premier Sports].

