'I took the opportunity and it didn’t work out' - Stander on late penalty call against Saracens

CJ STANDER SAID that he would probably think again about the decision to go for touch with that penalty against Saracens which might have yielded a losing bonus point had they opted for a kick at goal.

Stander went for broke but Munster failed to get over for a try and left Allianz Park without a point and with their Heineken Champions Cup hopes hanging by a thread.

“I’d probably just take my time next time. In hindsight you can always do something different,” he said after leading the side to victory at the weekend against Connacht in Galway.

“I took the opportunity and it didn’t work out. That’s life, that’s it. Now I know and I tried to change it tonight and I think it worked out.”

The 19-14 win at the Sportsground will be Stander’s last inout into an action-packed 2019 and he is heading back to South Africa with his family for Christmas.

But said he was hugely encouraged the way so many young players stepped up to the mark to increase their lead at the top of the table.

“It was an interesting week. We had a few things going on but the squad we have with the younger guys, the academy and the team…so we got a team that always trains and plays and the boys are there to push us on and they got a chance to play this week.

“It has been, for me, really exciting to be captain of them and train with them as a team. They gave me energy this week and they picked all of us up. They have really pushed the envelope. It has been a great week I really enjoyed this week.

“We had a nice captain’s run when we came down here. We had a great game. Again, leaders standing up in the group. Younger guys that’s what we need, it’s good for the future.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!