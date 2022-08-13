Republic of Ireland international signs for Celtic after stint in Germany

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Claire O’Riordan has signed for Celtic.

The Limerick defender, 27, makes the move from MSV Duisburg in the Frauen-Bundesliga, where she made 79 appearances and scored seven times.

The centre-half becomes Fran Alonso’s sixth summer signing ahead of tomorrow’s Scottish Women’s Premier League trip to Partick Thistle.

“I’m really excited for the challenge ahead,” O’Riordan told the Celtic website. “It’s been a really nice experience so far meeting the team, the coaching staff, and everyone has been so friendly and so welcoming so far.

“I had a really good conversation with Fran and I really liked his philosophy of playing and that’s something I want to improve in my game.

“It seemed like a good fit for both of us and I’m really looking forward to hopefully bringing my experience here.”

The42 understands O’Riordan attracted interest from elsewhere in Germany, Italy, England and Scotland, before heading for the latter.

A regular call-up to Vera Pauw’s Ireland squad, she joined Duisburg from Wexford Youths in 2018. She helped the Slaneysiders to Women’s National League glory on three occasions, along with two FAI Cup titles.

O’Riordan previously represented Limerick football and camogie at inter-county level. She was a late convert to soccer, having never featured at underage level for her country.

She earned her first senior cap in the 2016 Cyprus Cup 1-0 defeat to Hungary, and now has a tally of 17. She recently returned from a serious ankle injury.