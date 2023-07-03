World Cup-bound Ireland defender departs Celtic

CELTIC HAVE CONFIRMED the departure of World Cup-bound Irish International Claire O’Riordan.

The Limerick defender is one of several players leaving the Hoops after the 2022/23 season.

O’Riordan, 28, scored four goals in 30 appearances for Celtic since joining from German outfit MSV Duisburg last summer.

She rose to prominence and established herself as a key pillar of the team as the season went on, scoring in the Scottish Cup final win over Rangers at Hampden Park.

“Thank you Celtic for an unforgettable season for my family and I,” O’Riordan wrote on Instagram. “Together, we have created memories to cherish forever. Honoured to have played for this club and the best fans.

Thank you @CelticFCWomen for a memorable season 🏆🍀 Hail Hail https://t.co/ZuaN1rUiE8 — Claire O'Riordan (@claireor17) July 3, 2023

“Wishing you all the best for the season ahead. I will be yer biggest fan. I hope we see each other again.

“Hail hail.”

The Newcastle West star was catapulted into Ireland’s World Cup squad after scoring her first senior international goal on her 18th cap against Zambia at Tallaght Stadium last month.