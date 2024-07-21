Poll: Who do you think will win the All-Ireland senior hurling final today?

IT’S ALL-IRELAND final day in the hurling championship as Clare and Cork both seek to end long waits for the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

Clare last lifted the trophy in 2013 after a replay victory over Cork, while the Rebels have not enjoyed All-Ireland success since 2005. Both sides took out last year’s finalists to reach this point with Clare finally vanquishing their Kilkenny demons in their semi-final meeting in-a-row.

Cork dumped the reigning champions — and five-in-a-row chasers — Limerick out of the running after an absorbing semi-final.

Clare edged out the Munster round-robin clash between the counties but failed to capture the provincial crown when they were beaten by Limerick in the final.

And with the last piece of silverware now free to a good home, who will be coming up the steps of the Hogan Stand later on today?

