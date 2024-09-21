Inagh-Kilnamona and Cratloe advance in Clare SHC, Blackrock into Cork semi-finals

Results

Cork Premier Senior Hurling Quarter-Final

Blackrock 3-16 Kanturk 0-17

Clare Senior Hurling Quarter-Finals

Cratloe 2-15 Scariff 2-14

Inagh-Kilnamona 2-16 Éire Óg Ennis 0-20

*****

Advertisement

MEMBERS OF THE Clare and Cork teams that featured in July’s All-Ireland hurling final were in club action today as senior semi-final places were secured by Cratloe, Inagh-Kilnamona, and Blackrock.

The first two semi-final spots on quarter-final weekend in Clare were seized at Cusack Park by Cratloe and Inagh-Kilnamona.

Cratloe trailed by six points during the first half against Scariff, were down 2-8 to 2-6 at half-time, but eventually triumphed 2-15 to 2-14.

2013 All-Ireland winner Conor McGrath shot 0-6 from play, while Rian Considine and Cathal McInerney raised their green flags. Clare seniors Patrick Crotty (0-7) and Mark Rodgers (0-4) did their best for Scariff, but 2022 semi-finalists Cratloe returned to that stage.

2021 finalists Inagh-Kilnamona took down Éire Óg Ennis by 2-16 to 0-20. Éire Óg had emerged from a group featuring recent champions Clonlara and Ballyea, but exited at the last eight stage.

Shane O’Donnell was hampered by injury for an Éire Óg team who had 0-12 from Danny Russell and 0-3 from David Reidy.

All-Ireland winner Aidan McCarthy scored 0-7 for Inagh-Kilnamona, while county star David Fitzgerald scored 0-2, while Banner goalkeeper Eamonn Foudy saved a penalty from Reidy.

Alan Connolly fired 1-6 as Blackrock advanced to the last four in the Cork premier senior hurling championship, seeing off Kanturk by eight points. Connolly raised his green flag in the first half, but Blackrock needed important goals registered by Fionn Coleman, early in the second half, and Tadgh Deasy, seven minutes from the end, to ensure they progressed.

Kanturk produced a strong challenge as they sought to advance to the semi-finals for the first time, the teams level at 1-8 to 0-11 at the break. Coleman’s goal gave Blackrock the breathing space they needed against a Kanturk team that saw Cork All-Ireland football winner Aidan Walsh fire four points for them, while free-taker Brian O’Sullivan scored five points.